Brasil 247 founder Leonardo Attuch attended a BRICS tech event in New Delhi, urging deeper Brazil-India ties in AI, software, and digital infrastructure. He pitched the Instituto Sul Global to bridge the countries' tech ecosystems.

Brazilian media organisation Brasil 247 participated in a BRICS-related event in New Delhi on Wednesday, with its founder and journalist Leonardo Attuch attending the session “Leveraging Diaspora Strength for Global Tech Partnerships”, organised by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

The session was held as part of activities linked to India’s BRICS presidency in 2026, under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. It brought together entrepreneurs, executives and institutional representatives to discuss international partnerships, investment opportunities and the expansion of India’s technology industry, as reported by Brasil 247.

Vision for Brazil-India Tech Partnership

During the event, Attuch presented the Instituto Sul Global, a Brazilian think tank focused on strengthening connections among countries, institutions and societies of the Global South. He also highlighted the potential for Brazil and India to deepen economic and technological cooperation.

“Everyone in Brazil knows that Indian IT professionals are among the best in the world, partly because they are at the forefront of major global technology companies, but few know about the leading Indian companies,” Attuch said.

He said closer links between Indian technology companies and the Brazilian market could open new avenues for bilateral cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence, software, digital infrastructure, data centres and technological transformation.

Attuch noted that India’s technology ecosystem extends beyond professionals holding leadership positions at global companies, encompassing domestic firms, emerging enterprises and technology groups with internationalisation potential. He said the Instituto Sul Global could help connect companies, research centres, universities and institutions in both countries, translating political proximity between Brazil and India into concrete economic and technological partnerships.

Commitment to Forge New Connections

At the meeting, Attuch and Gurmeet Singh, CEO of ESC, committed to working towards building new bridges between the technological ecosystems of Brazil and India.

The initiative comes amid India’s growing role within BRICS and wider efforts to promote economic, technological and financial integration among Global South countries. For Brazil and India, technology is emerging as a key area with potential to deepen their strategic partnership.

(ANI)