Media kits for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi feature regional products like Bihar's sattu, Odisha's Koraput coffee, and Gujarat's handicrafts, an MEA initiative to showcase India's diverse cultural and culinary landscape to international media.

Showcasing the 'India Story' Through Cultural Diplomacy

From Bihar's earthy and traditional sattu to the coffee grown in the hills of Koraput in Odisha and the intricate handicrafts of Gujarat, few elements of India's diverse cultural and culinary landscape are finding a place alongside high diplomacy at the 18th BRICS Summit set to take place in the national capital this weekend.

As journalists from India and across the world gather in the national capital ahead of the September 12 to 13 summit, the BRICS media kit has offered more than briefing material, giving an insight into the country's varied traditions, local produce and artisanal skills. The initiative is part of an effort by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to present a slice of India to the international media through products sourced from different states.

Speaking to ANI about the idea behind the media kits and the preparations for the summit, Vasudev Ravi, OSD, PR, MEA, said the initiative was designed to showcase India's diversity and tell what he described as the "India Story". "This is an opportunity for us to showcase the India Story and highlight aspects to our colleagues in the media as well as those who are joining us from the international press. So, we partnered with three state governments, and our effort has been to showcase traditional foods," Ravi said.

A Curated Glimpse of India's Regions

The carefully curated selection brings together products representing very different corners of the country, Bihar's sattu and makhana, Odisha's Koraput coffee and Gujarat's handicrafts, turning the media kit into a small showcase of India's regional identities. "We have had our colleagues at the Bihar Government contribute 'sattu', the traditional drink, and 'makhana', which is an extremely popular produce from Bihar. We have partnered with the Government of Odisha to showcase coffee from Koraput, and we have also partnered with the Gujarat government, which has contributed various kinds of handicrafts to showcase the skills and handicrafts that are available in the state. It is our effort to showcase India and to tell the India Story," he added.

Sattu, traditionally consumed as a drink and widely associated with Bihar, represents the state's culinary heritage, while makhana highlights one of its prominent agricultural and food products. Coffee from Koraput, meanwhile, offers a taste of Odisha's emerging coffee-growing landscape, while Gujarat's handicrafts put the spotlight on the state's long-standing artisanal traditions and craftsmanship.

The presentation comes at a time when India is seeking to use its BRICS chairship not only to advance discussions on global economic and geopolitical issues but also to highlight its own diversity, innovation and development story before an international audience.

Extensive Preparations for the Summit

While the media kit offers a softer, cultural window into India, preparations for the summit have involved an extensive coordination exercise across government agencies. Ravi said that over the past year, India, as the BRICS chair, hosted various meetings of joint working groups, led by different ministries of the Government of India, across the country. "India has held the BRICS presidency for the last year. We have had various meetings under various joint working groups, which are anchored by various Ministries of the Government of India that have taken place all across the country," he said.

The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam, where leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping will gather on September 12 and 13. "The Summit is happening in Delhi on the 12th and 13th. There are a few events that are happening prior to the Summit. All these events are happening in the Bharat Mandapam Complex. It has been a coordination exercise for us at the MEA with our colleagues from the Government of India as well as important organisations like Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs when it comes to security-related issues. It is a team effort. We look forward to a successful Summit," he added.

Key Agenda Items

New Delhi's chairship is focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform. The discussions are expected to cover resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) development, digital trade and artificial intelligence. Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank, and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently during the summit.

Expanded BRICS Grouping and Agenda

The 2026 summit comes as BRICS operates with an expanded 11-member core grouping comprising Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a full member in 2025. The wider BRICS framework also includes 10 partner nations -- Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam -- which participate as partner countries while remaining distinct from full members.

The grouping's agenda operates across three broad pillars -- political and security matters, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Key Leaders to Attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the summit, with Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to attend and Chinese President Xi Jinping also set to participate. Xi's participation is expected to be a major diplomatic highlight, with the visit marking his first trip to India since his 2019 informal meeting with PM Modi in Mamallapuram.

Yet, amid the high-level meetings, geopolitical discussions and negotiations that will dominate the summit, the media kits are offering visiting journalists something quieter and more intimate, a glimpse of India through its food, coffee and craftsmanship.

From the familiar taste of sattu and makhana to the distinctive coffee of Koraput and the handcrafted traditions of Gujarat, the initiative seeks to tell an India Story that extends beyond policy tables and diplomatic corridors. In doing so, the BRICS media kit becomes a small but deliberate bridge between India's global diplomatic role and the everyday traditions and skills that define its many regions. (ANI)