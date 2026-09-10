South Africa's Minister Ronald Lamola arrived in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. President Cyril Ramaphosa will also attend the two-day leaders' meeting from Sept 12-13, held under India's chairship at the invitation of PM Modi.

South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, arrived in the national capital on Thursday ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also set to attend the two-day leaders' meeting at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The arrival of Lamola comes ahead of the BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held here on September 12 and 13 under India's chairship. According to a statement issued by the Presidency of South Africa on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa will attend the summit at the invitation of PM Modi.

Summit Agenda and Focus

The summit will be held under India's chairship theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Security", and is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among BRICS members on development, trade, investment, finance and global governance reform.

The South African Presidency said the gathering will focus on a people-centred development agenda, expanding trade and investment, enhancing financial and institutional cooperation, and advancing reform of the United Nations and international financial institutions.

President Ramaphosa is also scheduled to participate in the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, which will bring together BRICS leaders and business representatives for discussions on trade and supply chains, agriculture, women-led development, the digital economy and innovation.

The South African chapters of the BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women's Business Alliance will participate in the forum, with the Presidency saying their participation will support efforts to deepen commercial ties and identify opportunities for greater investment and economic cooperation.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Lamola, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, according to the Presidency.

India's Chairship and Summit Significance

This comes as India prepares to host leaders of the expanded BRICS grouping in the national capital, with the 2026 meeting also marking two decades since the formation of the bloc. New Delhi's chairship is centred on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The two-day summit will bring together heads of state and government from BRICS member countries, along with invited international participants and senior officials, at Bharat Mandapam. Discussions are expected to cover resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) development, digital trade and artificial intelligence.

Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank, and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently.

The summit operates across three broad pillars -- political and security matters, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Leaders are expected to work towards a joint Leaders Declaration, subject to bilateral consensus.

Expanded BRICS Grouping

The expanded 11-member BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a full member in 2025.

The broader BRICS framework also includes 10 partner nations -- Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam -- which participate as partner countries while remaining distinct from the full members.

High-Profile Attendance Confirmed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the summit, with Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to attend and Chinese President Xi Jinping also set to participate. Xi's attendance is expected to add particular diplomatic significance to the gathering, as it would mark his first visit to India since his 2019 informal meeting with PM Modi in Mamallapuram. (ANI)