Lindy Cameron, currently Britain's High Commissioner to India, has been appointed as the new Permanent Under-Secretary of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, becoming the first woman to hold the top civil service position.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron was appointed as the new Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS) of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the UK government announced on Thursday. Cameron, who is currently serving as Britain's High Commissioner to India, will take charge of the UK's top civil service position at the FCDO, succeeding Nick Dyer, who had been serving as Interim Permanent Under-Secretary.

The appointment was announced by the Cabinet Secretary with the approval of UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Prime Minister Andy Burnham, following an external recruitment exercise chaired by the independent First Civil Service Commissioner. Cameron's appointment is also significant, as she will become the first woman to serve as Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCDO, according to the UK government.

Leaders Welcome 'Dynamic' Appointment

Welcoming the appointment, Miliband highlighted Cameron's experience in diplomacy, development, and national security. “I am delighted that Lindy Cameron has been appointed as Permanent Under-Secretary of the FCDO. Lindy brings enormous experience across the fields of diplomacy, development and national security, and a reputation for dynamic leadership in postings across the world, most recently as High Commissioner in India," he said as quoted in the statement.

“Lindy will lead an FCDO committed to promoting British values and interests by deploying the full talents of our amazing, dedicated, and renowned staff, whom it has been my privilege to get to know over the past couple of months," he added.

Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo also welcomed Cameron's appointment, pointing to her experience across security, diplomacy and international development. “I am delighted to announce Lindy’s appointment as Permanent Under-Secretary for the FCDO. Lindy’s excellent track record in security and diplomacy, combined with her considerable experience in international development, makes her a great appointment to lead the FCDO to deliver its crucial foreign, national security and development priorities," Dame Antonia Romeo said as quoted in the statement.

“I would also like to thank Nick Dyer for his dedicated leadership of the department in the interim period," she added.

Cameron on UK-India Partnership and New Challenge

Cameron's appointment comes after her tenure as British High Commissioner to India, during which the UK-India relationship was further strengthened under the joint Vision 2035 ambition. The UK government said the landmark Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, a central component of the bilateral vision, recently entered into force and has already boosted growth in both countries.

Reflecting on her tenure in India and her new role, Cameron said she was proud of the opportunity to lead British diplomats and development professionals. “Having served at home and abroad with both DFID and FCO since joining the Civil Service in 1998, I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to lead our amazing diplomats and development professionals as Permanent Secretary of the FCDO," she said as quoted in the statement.

“I’ve seen firsthand what a difference we can make to every corner of the UK – delivering growth, security and opportunity, as we have done in partnership with India during my time here as High Commissioner. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in India, and I will be sad to leave, but I can’t wait to get started on this new challenge," she added.

Extensive Career in Security and Development

Cameron's move to the FCDO leadership marks the latest step in a civil service career spanning more than two decades, with experience across foreign affairs, development and national security. She joined the UK Civil Service in 1998 and has previously held senior positions in the Northern Ireland Office and the Department for International Development.

She also served as Chief Executive Officer of the National Cyber Security Centre. Her background in cyber security and national security, combined with diplomatic and development experience, is expected to shape her leadership of the FCDO as it works across Britain's foreign policy, national security and international development priorities.

The UK government said arrangements for appointing Cameron's successor as British High Commissioner to India will be announced in due course. Until the transition, Cameron remains the serving British High Commissioner in India. (ANI)