A promotional image for Apple's foldable iPhone Duo sparked controversy over accusations of digital alteration. Users claim Apple elongated a model's fingers to make the large device seem easier to hold one-handed. Although the claim is unverified and Apple has not commented, the viral image has fueled a wider debate.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, has found itself at the centre of an unexpected social media controversy after an official promotional image sparked accusations of digitally altered, unusually long fingers.

The image shows the unfolded iPhone Duo being held in one hand, with the fingers appearing to wrap around a significant portion of the large device. After users digitally removed the phone from the picture, the hand appeared to have unusually elongated fingers, prompting a wave of jokes, memes and Photoshop claims online.

The controversy gained momentum after Polymarket shared the viral claim on X, writing: “JUST IN: Internet accuses Apple of photoshopping "freakishly long" fingers into its iPhone Duo marketing, to make the massive foldable look easier to hold one-handed.”

Check the viral post here:

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The post quickly fuelled debate over whether Apple had manipulated the image to make the large foldable appear more comfortable to use with one hand. However, there is no confirmed evidence that Apple digitally stretched the fingers, and the company has not publicly addressed the allegation. Perspective, camera angles, hand positioning or other image-processing techniques could also explain the unusual proportions.

The discussion has nevertheless highlighted a genuine question about the Duo’s size and one-handed usability. The device has a 5.4-inch outer display when closed and a 7.6-inch display when opened, making it substantially wider than a conventional smartphone. Apple promotes the closed device as comfortable for one-handed use, while the larger unfolded screen is designed for multitasking, entertainment and other activities.

Social media users have also mocked the image with comparisons to “Slender Man” and jokes about needing “extra knuckles” to reach across the display.

For now, the viral Photoshop accusation remains unverified. But the unusual image has succeeded in turning attention toward an important question surrounding Apple’s new foldable: just how easy is the iPhone Duo to hold when it is fully opened?