Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim met Kerala CM VD Satheesan to boost trade, investment, and cultural ties. Discussions covered digital economy, tourism, and education. Anwar invited the CM to Malaysia as part of his 'MADANI Diplomacy' strategy.

Strengthening Malaysia-Kerala Ties

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held productive talks with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday to discuss strengthening trade, economic ties, and cultural connections between Malaysia and India. Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Keralam after attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi as part of his five-day visit to India.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, PM Anwar highlighted the initiative as part of Malaysia's broader "MADANI Diplomacy" strategy to build deeper state-level partnerships. "Continuing the MADANI Diplomacy mission in Kerala today by receiving a courtesy call from the Chief Minister of Kerala, VD Satheesan, during my visit to this state," PM Anwar wrote. The Malaysian PM noted that the discussions focused on several key growth sectors including trade and investment alongside shared historical ties.

Malaysian PM on 'MADANI Diplomacy'

"This meeting provided an opportunity for us to exchange views on Kerala's vast potential to strengthen Malaysia-India relations, particularly through economic cooperation as well as increased trade and investment," he wrote. "We also explored opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, healthcare, tourism, education, and high-value sectors. Business ties, people-to-people exchanges, and close historical and cultural links must also continue to be empowered," he added.

The Malaysian PM also formally extended an invitation to Keralam's leadership to head a trade and diplomatic delegation to Kuala Lumpur. "I also invited CM Satheesan to visit Malaysia to continue these discussions and translate all existing potential into more concrete cooperation that benefits the people of both nations," PM Anwar concluded.

Continuing the MADANI Diplomacy mission in Kerala today by receiving a courtesy call from the Chief Minister of Kerala, VD Satheesan during my visit to this state. This meeting provided an opportunity for us to exchange views on the great potential of Kerala in strengthening relations… pic.twitter.com/zTCEmPsldQ — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 14, 2026

Kerala CM Hails 'Enduring Partnership'

On the other hand, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan welcomed the Malaysian PM, calling it an "absolute honour." He further hailed the historic cultural ties between the two sides, noting the presence of Malayalli diaspora in Kuala Lumpur. "An absolute honour to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to Keralam. Our historic cultural ties and the vibrant Malayali diaspora in Malaysia continue to anchor our enduring partnership," he wrote in a post on X.

Detailing the discussions, Satheesan wrote, "held productive discussions on expanding cooperation in IT, sustainable tourism, higher education, and trade."

An absolute honour to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to Keralam. Our historic cultural ties and the vibrant Malayali diaspora in Malaysia continue to anchor our enduring partnership. Held productive discussions on expanding cooperation… pic.twitter.com/fYrcBsfqjd — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 14, 2026

Engagement with Community Leaders

CM Satheesan welcomed the Malaysian Prime Minister at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Sunday. Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim earlier held a meeting with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, who holds the title of Grand Mufti of India at Markazu Saquafathi Sunniyya in Kozhikode on Sunday. Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad shared details of the interaction on social media, saying he had a "fruitful interaction" with the Malaysian Prime Minister.

"Had a fruitful interaction with YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Malaysia, at Markazu Saquafathi Sunniyya, Calicut," Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad posted on X.

Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received a warm welcome at Markaz in Karanthur, Kozhikode, where he arrived to meet prominent Muslim Sunni cleric Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar. The Malaysian Prime Minister reached Markaz at around 5:40 pm, where he was received by Markaz Working Secretary Muhammed Abdul Hakeem Azhari and Secretary C Mohammed Faizi, among others.

He later held a private meeting with Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar. Discussions focused on educational exchanges between Markaz and Malaysian higher education institutions, cooperation in education, culture and knowledge, and the welfare of the Indian community in Malaysia.

At a reception held at the Markaz Convention Centre, the Sheikh Abu Bakar Foundation’s 'Excellence Award', instituted to honour prominent personalities working in the fields of humanitarian service, social reform and educational advancement, was presented to the Malaysian Prime Minister.

As a gesture of appreciation for the international Hadith recitation gatherings organised under the patronage of the Malaysian government over the past three years, the Grand Mufti presented Anwar Ibrahim with a handwritten manuscript of Sahih al-Bukhari, one of the world’s most renowned collections of Hadith.

Following the reception, Anwar Ibrahim attended a dinner hosted by the Grand Mufti, which was attended by prominent personalities from the religious, political, social, cultural and business sectors.

This was Ibrahim’s second visit to Keralam to meet the Grand Mufti. His first visit to Markaz took place in September 2022, a few weeks before he became Malaysia’s Prime Minister. (ANI)