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John Cena's Rivalry Alex Riley Set to Explode Back in WWE After 10 Years in Triple H Era

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 07 2026, 11:10 AM IST
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A shocking WWE comeback may be on the horizon! Alex Riley has dropped a huge hint about returning after 10 years, and fans are stunned. With Triple H bringing back old stars, could Riley’s rivalry with John Cena spark again? A surprise return could shake WWE anytime!0:00 - This wrestler may return to WWE1:15 - Hints at 'one more match' 2:10 - He disappeared from WWE after 2016

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