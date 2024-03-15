Shocking! 50 starving Pakistani Hindus forced to convert in Sindh for food (WATCH)

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows 50 starving Pakistani-Hindus being forced to convert to Islam in exchange for food supplies in Nokot, Sindh Province of Pakistan. The video highlights the ongoing issue of state-sponsored minority persecution in Pakistan, particularly against

A video has been doing the rounds on social media about state-sponsored minority persecution in Pakistan. The video, reported to be from the Nokot in Sindh Province of Pakistan, showed 50 starving Pakistani-Hindus being forced to convert to Islam so that they could get food supplies.

The video, the veracity of which is yet to be ascertained, claimed that the conversion event was allegedly organised by the son of Pakistani minister.

Forced conversions of Hindus to Islam in Pakistan persist amidst Islamabad's failure to safeguard minority rights.

Sindh, hosting Pakistan's largest Hindu community, has witnessed numerous incidents. Notably, in August 2022, approximately 1,000 Hindus were coerced into converting to Islam by clerics with state backing near Tando Ghulam Ali in Sindh's Badin district. These individuals hailed from the Keti area.

Similarly, in July 2021, over 50 Hindu labourers faced forced conversion under duress from a landlord who controlled the agricultural land they worked on for years. They were intimidated by threats, promising protection and support in exchange for conversion.

