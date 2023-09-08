16-year-old Pakistani girl scores top grades in 34 subjects of UK exam; honoured by Sharifs, Malala

A 16-year-old British-Pakistani girl has set a record by securing the top grade in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level in London. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Cheema and her family to Stanhope House in the UK and presented her with an Apple MacBook Pro.

A Pakistani girl has set a record by securing the top grade in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level in London. The 16-year-old was felicitated by former Pakistan prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the UK capital earlier this week.

The GCSE is significant because it is highly valued by British schools, colleges, and businesses, and many colleges and universities need at least five GCSEs or higher for admittance. According to media sources, British-Pakistani teenager Mahnoor Cheema passed the most GCSE topics ever attempted by a student in the history of the European Union.

Shehbaz Sharif praised Mahnoor Cheema for her accomplishment, saying, "It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. She has done us all proud by earning As in a variety of courses, including Maths, Astronomy, French, and Latin."

He continued by saying that Chhena's achievement will encourage other Pakistanis to follow their aspirations. "During the past decade, I have come across a number of brilliant and resilient students—from Inam Ullah at the Danish School to Malala (Yousafzai) -- who are sources of great inspiration for students from different backgrounds," Sharif said. The former prime ministers also gifted Cheema a MacBook Pro.

Separately, to honour Mahnoor's incredible achievement, women's rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai also held a dinner for her in London. The teenager, according to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, serves as an example for kids in Pakistan and all across the world.