Spain's President Pedro Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19, to miss G20 Summit in Delhi

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 9-10, with over 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations expected to attend.

Spain's President Pedro Sanchez on Thursday (September 7) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Despite his diagnosis, President Sanchez reported feeling "fine" and stated that Spain would still have representation at the G20 Summit, with First Vice President Nadia Calvino Santamaria and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares set to attend.

In a tweet, President Sanchez shared, "This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine. Spain will be magnificently represented by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation."

Sanchez joins the ranks of Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping as the third world leader to withdraw from the summit.

