'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt on Sunday in Florida, according to the FBI. A 58-year-old suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested after Secret Service agents opened fire near the boundary of Trump's golf course. A high-powered AK-47-style rifle with a scope and a GoPro camera was recovered at the scene.

In a dramatic twist to Trump's assassination attempt, the son of the accused, Ryan Routh, has stepped forward to challenge the allegations with a fervent defense of his father’s character.

Oran Routh, speaking exclusively to CNN, described his father as a “loving and caring father, and honest, hardworking man.” He expressed concern over the accusations and lamented, “I don’t know what’s happened in Florida, and I hope things have just been blown out of proportion, because from the little I’ve heard, it doesn’t sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent. He’s a good father, and a great man, and I hope you can portray him in an honest light.”

The incident unfolded when Trump was on the greens, and a Secret Service agent noticed a rifle protruding from behind a fence. Reacting swiftly, the agent fired several shots before the suspect fled. The suspect’s vehicle was later identified and tracked down on I-95 in Martin County, leading to a pivotal breakthrough in the case.

Ryan volunteered to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian army in fight against Russia, says his son

In an additional revelation, Oran Routh highlighted his father’s humanitarian endeavors, notably his voluntary aid to the Ukrainian military amidst the Russian invasion of February 2022. Despite the ongoing turmoil, Oran revealed that he has been unable to communicate directly with his father or obtain clarity on the charges, underscoring his father’s commitment to the Ukrainian cause.

“My dad went over there and saw people fucking fighting and dying,” Oran recounted in a candid telephone conversation with the Guardian. “He … tried to make sure shit was cool, and shit was not cool.”

Criticizing former President Trump for his perceived inaction regarding Ukraine, Oran stated, “Meanwhile, this guy’s sitting behind his fucking desk, not doing a goddamn thing.”

Further insights into Ryan Routh’s passions emerged from social media posts linked to his account. These posts, dating back to August 2023, underscore his support for Ukraine, including a call for humanitarian aid and even suggesting that Congress should place American military personnel on paid leave to join the fight in Ukraine. Another post from December voiced concern for the violent unrest in Haiti.

The debate over these issues was notably echoed in Trump’s recent exchange with Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the upcoming November 5 presidential election.

Oran Routh, reflecting on the broader discourse, stated, “I know the discourse isn’t working, but we still need to stick to the discourse.” In an interview with the Daily Mail, he expressed disbelief at the allegations against his father, asserting, “He hates Trump like every reasonable person does,” but insisted that the notion of him being violent is incongruent with his known character, pointing to a history free of serious offenses, save for a few traffic tickets.

