Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt

    In a dramatic twist to Trump's assassination attempt, the son of the accused, Ryan Routh, has stepped forward to challenge the allegations with a fervent defense of his father’s character.

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

     

    Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt on Sunday in Florida, according to the FBI. A 58-year-old suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested after Secret Service agents opened fire near the boundary of Trump's golf course. A high-powered AK-47-style rifle with a scope and a GoPro camera was recovered at the scene.

    In a dramatic twist to Trump's assassination attempt, the son of the accused, Ryan Routh, has stepped forward to challenge the allegations with a fervent defense of his father’s character.

    Oran Routh, speaking exclusively to CNN, described his father as a “loving and caring father, and honest, hardworking man.” He expressed concern over the accusations and lamented, “I don’t know what’s happened in Florida, and I hope things have just been blown out of proportion, because from the little I’ve heard, it doesn’t sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent. He’s a good father, and a great man, and I hope you can portray him in an honest light.”

    The incident unfolded when Trump was on the greens, and a Secret Service agent noticed a rifle protruding from behind a fence. Reacting swiftly, the agent fired several shots before the suspect fled. The suspect’s vehicle was later identified and tracked down on I-95 in Martin County, leading to a pivotal breakthrough in the case.

    Also read: Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump

    Ryan volunteered to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian army in fight against Russia, says his son

    In an additional revelation, Oran Routh highlighted his father’s humanitarian endeavors, notably his voluntary aid to the Ukrainian military amidst the Russian invasion of February 2022. Despite the ongoing turmoil, Oran revealed that he has been unable to communicate directly with his father or obtain clarity on the charges, underscoring his father’s commitment to the Ukrainian cause.

    “My dad went over there and saw people fucking fighting and dying,” Oran recounted in a candid telephone conversation with the Guardian. “He … tried to make sure shit was cool, and shit was not cool.”

    Criticizing former President Trump for his perceived inaction regarding Ukraine, Oran stated, “Meanwhile, this guy’s sitting behind his fucking desk, not doing a goddamn thing.”

    Also read: Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination'

    Further insights into Ryan Routh’s passions emerged from social media posts linked to his account. These posts, dating back to August 2023, underscore his support for Ukraine, including a call for humanitarian aid and even suggesting that Congress should place American military personnel on paid leave to join the fight in Ukraine. Another post from December voiced concern for the violent unrest in Haiti.

    The debate over these issues was notably echoed in Trump’s recent exchange with Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the upcoming November 5 presidential election.

    Oran Routh, reflecting on the broader discourse, stated, “I know the discourse isn’t working, but we still need to stick to the discourse.” In an interview with the Daily Mail, he expressed disbelief at the allegations against his father, asserting, “He hates Trump like every reasonable person does,” but insisted that the notion of him being violent is incongruent with his known character, pointing to a history free of serious offenses, save for a few traffic tickets.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HISTORIC SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronaut plays violin in space for 1st time; performs 'Star Wars' song (WATCH) snt

    HISTORIC! SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronaut plays violin in space for 1st time; performs 'Star Wars' song (WATCH)

    Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump AJR

    Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump

    Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination' AJR

    Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination'

    Sheikh Hasina hit with new murder attempt case; total cases against ex Bangladesh PM now 155 AJR

    Sheikh Hasina hit with new murder attempt case; total cases against ex Bangladesh PM now 155

    Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election AJR

    Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election

    Recent Stories

    Travelling with children on trains? Know ticket rules for kids AJR

    Travelling with children on trains? Know ticket rules for kids

    Want clear glass skin? Avoid THESE foods for a radiant glow NTI

    Want clear glass skin? Avoid THESE foods for a radiant glow

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married; share FIRST pictures together [PICTURES] ATG

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married; share FIRST pictures together [PICTURES]

    Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Who are possible contenders who can replace him? gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Who are possible contenders who can replace him?

    Arkade Developers IPO opens for bidding: Is it worth subscribing? All you need to know AJR

    Arkade Developers IPO opens for bidding: Is it worth subscribing? All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon