Multi-story building sized asteroid to approach Earth on November 26, NASA issues warning

A 310-foot asteroid, designated 2006 WB, is approaching Earth, raising concerns and excitement among scientists.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

California: A massive asteroid, designated Asteroid 2006 WB, is approaching Earth, sparking both concern and excitement within the scientific community. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has issued a warning regarding the asteroid, which is roughly the size of a multi-story building.

Also Read: Australian teenager becomes sixth foreign tourist to die from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos

Asteroid 2006 WB measures about 310 feet (94.488 meters) in diameter. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory notes that it will pass closest to Earth on November 26. Discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey in 2006, this near-Earth object is expected to maintain a safe distance from our planet during its flyby.

NASA has been tracking the asteroid’s trajectory and predicts that it will not pose a threat. At its closest approach on November 26, 2006 WB will be 554,000 miles away from Earth, a distance deemed safe. While there is no immediate cause for alarm, NASA continues to monitor any potential changes in the asteroid's path.

NASA routinely issues warnings for asteroids that come within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth. Only those larger than 150 meters in diameter are considered potentially hazardous. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, based in California, is the leading agency monitoring and issuing alerts on such near-Earth objects.

