UK on alert after controlled explosion near US Embassy and Gatwick Airport evacuation over 'prohibited item'

London saw two major security incidents on Friday: a controlled explosion near the US Embassy and a security incident at Gatwick Airport's South Terminal, which was evacuated after a suspected prohibited item was found.

London witnessed two significant security incidents on Friday as a controlled explosion was carried out by the Metropolitan Police near the US Embassy in Nine Elms after reports of a suspicious package surfaced. The area was cordoned off, and Ponton Road was closed as a precautionary measure. The police confirmed the explosion, explaining the loud bang heard in the vicinity.

Also Read: Multi-story building sized asteroid to approach Earth on November 26, NASA issues warning

"We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers," the Metropolitan Police stated.

In another incident, a large part of Gatwick Airport's South Terminal was evacuated due to a security incident. The airport authorities stated that the evacuation was a precautionary measure while they investigated the incident, prioritizing passenger safety. Sussex Police later revealed that a suspected prohibited item was discovered in luggage, leading to the deployment of the bomb squad.

Following the incident at Gatwick Airport's South Terminal, passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for updates and to avoid the area around the South Terminal.

"A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident. Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing," Gatwick Airport posted on X. An EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team was deployed here as a precaution after the area was cordoned off.

Latest Videos