UK on alert after controlled explosion near US Embassy and Gatwick Airport evacuation over 'prohibited item'

London saw two major security incidents on Friday: a controlled explosion near the US Embassy and a security incident at Gatwick Airport's South Terminal, which was evacuated after a suspected prohibited item was found.

UK on alert after controlled explosion near US Embassy and Gatwick Airport evacuation over 'prohibited item' dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

London witnessed two significant security incidents on Friday as a controlled explosion was carried out by the Metropolitan Police near the US Embassy in Nine Elms after reports of a suspicious package surfaced. The area was cordoned off, and Ponton Road was closed as a precautionary measure. The police confirmed the explosion, explaining the loud bang heard in the vicinity.

Also Read: Multi-story building sized asteroid to approach Earth on November 26, NASA issues warning

"We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers," the Metropolitan Police stated.

In another incident, a large part of Gatwick Airport's South Terminal was evacuated due to a security incident. The airport authorities stated that the evacuation was a precautionary measure while they investigated the incident, prioritizing passenger safety. Sussex Police later revealed that a suspected prohibited item was discovered in luggage, leading to the deployment of the bomb squad.

Following the incident at Gatwick Airport's South Terminal, passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for updates and to avoid the area around the South Terminal. 

"A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident. Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing," Gatwick Airport posted on X. An EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team was deployed here as a precaution after the area was cordoned off.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Multi-story building sized asteroid to approach Earth on November 26, NASA issues warning dmn

Multi-story building sized asteroid to approach Earth on November 26, NASA issues warning

Australian teenager becomes sixth foreign tourist to die from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos snt

Australian teenager becomes sixth foreign tourist to die from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos

Diplomatic tensions ease? Canada drops extra screening for India-bound travellers AJR

Diplomatic tensions ease? Canada drops extra screening for India-bound travellers

North Korea's troops bolster Russia, get African lion and bears in exchange (WATCH) AJR

North Korea's troops bolster Russia, get African lion and bears in exchange (WATCH)

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi named MENA's Best Cultural Project of 2024 AJR

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi named MENA's Best Cultural Project of 2024

Recent Stories

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran surpasses Vijay's GOAT in ticket sales, breaks record NTI

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran surpasses Vijay's GOAT in ticket sales, breaks record

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

Sizzling Look: Stunning net back blouse designs to elevate your style NTI

Sizzling Look: Stunning net back blouse designs to elevate your style

Sizzling Look: Stunning net back blouse designs to elevate your style NTI

Sizzling Look: Stunning net back blouse designs to elevate your style

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon