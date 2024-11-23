Is China gearing up for WWIII? Satellite image reveals $9 bn warship conducting military drills in Pacific

The Liaoning, China's first operational aircraft carrier, was observed conducting sea trials in the Bohai Sea, according to satellite imagery.

China's $9 billion warship, CNS Liaoning, has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean by NASA's Landsat 8 satellite, sparking renewed concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions and fears of a potential global conflict.

The Liaoning, China's first operational aircraft carrier, was observed conducting sea trials in the Bohai Sea, according to satellite imagery. Additional images captured the warship docked alongside other carriers at a shipyard, signaling continued advancements in China's naval capabilities.

Escalating tensions in the Pacific

The discovery of Liaoning’s activities comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between China, the United States, and their respective allies. The Liaoning was recently engaged in flight operations involving carrier-based fighter jets and helicopters between September 20 and October 1 in waters east of the Philippines and west of Guam. These exercises included approximately 40 fighter jet launches and recoveries, as well as numerous helicopter take-offs and landings.

The US Navy has been closely monitoring these developments, with officials highlighting that Liaoning's deck, measuring 656 feet in length and 131 feet in width, is slightly smaller compared to other Chinese aircraft carriers. In addition, China's second aircraft carrier, CNS Shandong, was recently deployed to the South China Sea, where it conducted similar flight operations, underscoring the rapid growth of China's naval fleet.

A show of strength amid global alignments

China's burgeoning naval fleet, now the largest in the world with over 370 warships and submarines, has raised concerns among Western powers. This military buildup coincides with China's growing strategic alliance with Russia, particularly as both nations face increasing pressure from the United States and its allies. Following Western sanctions, China has emerged as Russia's largest trading partner, benefiting from discounted energy exports while supplying critical technology and goods.

Recent joint military drills between China and Russia have further underscored their deepening military ties. The escalating partnership has alarmed the US and its allies, particularly as President Joe Biden’s recent decision to supply Ukraine with advanced missiles has added fuel to tensions with China, a key Russian ally.

Growing regional concerns

China's aggressive military maneuvers have also heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with Japan. The Liaoning previously operated near Japanese waters last year, conducting extensive flight operations with guided-missile cruisers and destroyers. More recently, the Chinese navy's movements have prompted Japan to strengthen its defense ties with the US.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the US Navy's forward deployment of warships, including the USS George Washington, to the region. In a statement, the ministry emphasized the importance of maintaining a robust American military presence for regional stability:

"As the security environment in the region becomes increasingly severe, maintaining a robust presence of the US Navy is essential to the security of Japan and the maintenance of regional peace and stability."

The Taiwan question and broader implications

China's assertion that Taiwan is part of its territory continues to be a flashpoint in US-China relations, with Beijing remaining ambiguous about its plans for the self-governing island. While China has not directly threatened an invasion of Japan, analysts warn that its aggressive posturing near Japanese waters signals broader regional ambitions.

Amid these developments, the United States has deployed additional naval assets to the region, particularly to the northwest coast of Luzon in the Philippines, to monitor China's activities and deter potential hostilities.

As geopolitical tensions mount, observers worry that the intensifying military maneuvers and alliances could pave the way for a larger global confrontation, raising the specter of World War III.

