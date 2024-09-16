Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination'

Officials said the suspect was carrying an AK-47-style rifle with a scope and was positioned 300-500 yards away from Trump. The suspect also had a GoPro camera on him, though his motive remains unclear.

Former US President and Republican candidate for the 2024 election, Donald Trump, was on Sunday (September 15) confirmed safe after gunshots were fired near his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The US Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating the incident, with the FBI treating it as an "attempted assassination."

The Secret Service reported spotting an armed individual near Trump's golf club shortly before 2 pm on Sunday. The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, fled the scene but was apprehended later. Officials said the suspect was carrying an AK-47-style rifle with a scope and was positioned 300-500 yards away from Trump. The suspect also had a GoPro camera on him, though his motive remains unclear.

As Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, he dropped his rifle and two backpacks before escaping in a car. A witness photographed the vehicle and its license plate, aiding police in tracking down and arresting Routh in nearby Martin County. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

At the time of the shooting, Trump was reportedly golfing and was swiftly escorted to safety by Secret Service agents. In an email to his supporters, Trump assured them that he was unharmed and reaffirmed his determination to continue his campaign, saying he "will never surrender."

The FBI released a statement confirming their involvement, saying that they are investigating what appears to be an assassination attempt on the former President. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the situation. Both expressed relief that Trump was safe and condemned the act of violence.

President Biden emphasized that political violence has no place in the US, while Vice President Harris tweeted her concern, saying, "Violence has no place in America." Trump's running mate, JD Vance, also spoke to him and confirmed that Trump remained in "good spirits" following the incident.

Trump, known for his regular morning rounds of golf, was at his West Palm Beach golf club at the time of the shooting, one of three clubs he owns in Florida. The investigation into the suspect's motives and the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing.

