Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination'

    Officials said the suspect was carrying an AK-47-style rifle with a scope and was positioned 300-500 yards away from Trump. The suspect also had a GoPro camera on him, though his motive remains unclear.

    Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Former US President and Republican candidate for the 2024 election, Donald Trump, was on Sunday (September 15) confirmed safe after gunshots were fired near his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The US Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating the incident, with the FBI treating it as an "attempted assassination."

    The Secret Service reported spotting an armed individual near Trump's golf club shortly before 2 pm on Sunday. The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, fled the scene but was apprehended later. Officials said the suspect was carrying an AK-47-style rifle with a scope and was positioned 300-500 yards away from Trump. The suspect also had a GoPro camera on him, though his motive remains unclear.

    Sheikh Hasina hit with new murder attempt case; total cases against ex Bangladesh PM now 155

    As Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, he dropped his rifle and two backpacks before escaping in a car. A witness photographed the vehicle and its license plate, aiding police in tracking down and arresting Routh in nearby Martin County. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

    At the time of the shooting, Trump was reportedly golfing and was swiftly escorted to safety by Secret Service agents. In an email to his supporters, Trump assured them that he was unharmed and reaffirmed his determination to continue his campaign, saying he "will never surrender."

    The FBI released a statement confirming their involvement, saying that they are investigating what appears to be an assassination attempt on the former President. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the situation. Both expressed relief that Trump was safe and condemned the act of violence.

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo

    President Biden emphasized that political violence has no place in the US, while Vice President Harris tweeted her concern, saying, "Violence has no place in America." Trump's running mate, JD Vance, also spoke to him and confirmed that Trump remained in "good spirits" following the incident.

    Trump, known for his regular morning rounds of golf, was at his West Palm Beach golf club at the time of the shooting, one of three clubs he owns in Florida. The investigation into the suspect's motives and the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sheikh Hasina hit with new murder attempt case; total cases against ex Bangladesh PM now 155 AJR

    Sheikh Hasina hit with new murder attempt case; total cases against ex Bangladesh PM now 155

    Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election AJR

    Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo AJR

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo

    Sex appeal training camp in China charges wives Rs 35k to teach seduction, prevent infidelity; sparks debate snt

    'Sex appeal training camp' in China charges wives Rs 35k to teach seduction, prevent infidelity; sparks debate

    Disgusting Woman finds human tooth in mooncake purchased at Sam's Club in China, probe underway (WATCH) snt

    'Disgusting': Woman finds human tooth in mooncake purchased at Sam's Club in China, probe underway (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 16: Price of 22k RISES this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 16: Price of 22k RISES this much

    Kollam hit and run case: Woman killed after being hit by car ; youth arrested anr

    Kerala: Woman killed after being hit by car in Kollam; youth arrested

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check September 16 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 16 city-wise rates

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check September 16 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 16 city-wise rates

    Malaika Arora's stylish salwar suit designs for THIS festive season RBA

    Malaika Arora's stylish salwar suit designs for THIS festive season

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon