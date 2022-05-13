Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman's saves her dog after it jumps from window; watch heroic move

    A video of a woman catching her dog that fell from a second storey window is going viral over the internet, and netizens are hailing her for her quick action.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 13, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    The internet has a massive collection of impressive videos. These videos can make us sit for hours online. Some videos can make us laugh, while some can leave us surprised.

    Now such a video of a woman catching her dog that fell from a second storey window is going viral over the internet. The video has stunned the internet, and netizens are praising her for the quick response that saved the dog's life.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted

    In the video, a woman can be seen standing outside her apartment, collecting a parcel from a delivery driver. As she notices that one of the windows from her house opens up, she sees her furry friend climbing out to the window. Suddenly she runs and screams aloud, saying to move back to the delivery driver. With her super quick reflex, she catches her dog that fell from the second floor of the apartment. The dog's life was saved, and she cuddles her furry friend in love. The delivery driver witnessed the entire scene and was left stunned after watching it. Take a look:

    The entire incident was captured on the security camera placed at the door and has shocked the whole internet. The video was shared on a Youtube page named 'Hi im Potato' and has gathered hundreds of views from the date of being online. However, the incident has shocked the netizens, and they loaded the comment section with their opinions. Many of the users were amazed to see her quick response, while a few others praised her for saving the dog's life.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral

    ALSO READ: Watch: Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 6:49 PM IST
