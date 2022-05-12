Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted

    An adorable video of three otters playing and rolling on a tub full of ice cubes is making rounds on social media and netizens are delighted after watching it.

    Animal videos are the most delightful videos on the internet to watch. People love to animals making those adorable moves and expressions. These videos can definitely bring a smile to our faces. One such video of a few sea otters, playing and rolling in a tub full of ice cubes, is going viral and the internet can't handle their cuteness.

    In the video, three otters can be seen playing in the ice cubes. Two otters can be seen lying beside a tub. The two seem to be very much enjoying the chillness of the ice cubes, while one can be seen lying inside the tub and rolling over in the tub full of ice. One outside the tub can be seen placing ice cubes on its body to keep itself cool. The cuteness overloaded video will make your day. Take a look:

    The video was shared on a Twitter page named 'Buitengebieden' and added a caption saying '"They're all mine" with a laughing emoji. The video has won the hearts of the internet. The video has gathered around five lakh views and more than 36K likes in just two days of being online. Netizens were delighted to see the adorable video and loaded the comment section with heartfelt comments. A user stated that the video shows the happiness of being yourself, while another one wrote that the video was one of the most beautiful ones he has seen in the year.

    Sea otters are carnivorous mammals which belong to the Lutrinae subfamily. Otters make up their diets with fishes and invertebrates. The 13 extant otter species are all aquatic, semiaquatic, or marine.

