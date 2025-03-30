Sikandar REVIEW: Salman Khan, Rashmika's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

Read Full Gallery

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan's film Sikandar released on Sunday. People are giving their reviews on Twitter after watching the first day first show of the film. It is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Salman Khan's most awaited film Sikandar was released in theaters worldwide on Sunday on the occasion of Eid. After watching the first day, the first show of South director AR Murugadoss's film Sikandar, people are giving their reviews on social media. Some called the film a cheap copy of South movies, while others praised Salman's acting, calling it amazing. This film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. This is Salman and Rashmika's first film together. Let's find out what the fans said after watching the film.

The release of Salman Khan's film Sikandar was long awaited. Finally, the film was released in theaters on Sunday. People watching the film are giving reviews on social media. One wrote: "The story of the film has neither heart, nor lungs, nor eyes. I can't say it in better words than this. Perhaps the worst film I have seen in recent times. I really didn't expect this."

One wrote: "Watched Sikandar and I was stunned. Salman Khan's most powerful acting and mind-blowing action ever. Rashmika's acting is amazing. The film is a masterpiece."

One said: "Oh my God, what a tremendous surprise in Sikandar, it's totally a blockbuster. Salman Khan's acting is amazing, love you Bhaijaan."

Another wrote: "Watched Sikandar movie. This film is complete torture. This film is completely a cheap South masala film."

One wrote: "Sikandar disappointed. There is nothing to say. If this film survives, it is only because of Salman Khan. Can't believe AR Murugadoss directed the film."

Similarly, others also gave reactions.

