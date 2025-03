PM Modi extends wishes on Navratri, Ugadi: 'May everyone's life be filled with courage, restraint & strength'

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Navratri festival. He also extended wishes on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha (Nav Samvatsar).

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of "Sahkti and Sadhana", the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of Ugadi, which marks the Telugu and Kannada New Year, celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

"This is a special festival, associated with hope and vibrancy. I pray that this new year brings joy, prosperity and success in everyone's lives. May the spirit of happiness and harmony continue to grow and flourish," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Significance of Navratri

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram.

Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Navratri special celebrations

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will present a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.

"To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

A special highlight of the celebrations will be Navratri Bhajans performed by renowned artists such as Anup Jalota, Narinder Chanchal, Jagjit Singh, Hari Om Sharan, Mahendra Kapoor, and Anuradha Paudwal. These renditions will be aired from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM every day.

"Devi Maa Ke Anek Swaroop, a unique series narrating inspiring stories on Navratri, will be broadcast daily from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM. The channel will also present special features on various Shakti Peeths across the country, providing listeners with deeper insights into the sacred sites dedicated to Goddess Durga," the release read.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation.

