Big DA update from Nabanna! Will West Bengal follow central pay commission?

Great news for state government employees! Bengal may have the same pay commission as the central government. This amazing decision could be made this Monday. An idea of what the future of the pay commission will be may be available today. Government employees are hoping for good news.

This amazing decision could be made today. Government employees are hoping for good news. While central employees get salary and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission, state employees are still under the 6th Pay Commission, creating a difference.

Meanwhile, the 8th Pay Commission has been announced, likely to be implemented from 2026. Yet, there is no activity regarding a new pay commission in West Bengal.

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented for central government employees in January 2016. Which was implemented in the state in 2020 after a long delay.

Now, even after the 8th Pay Commission is coming at the center, it remains to be seen whether the state will remain stuck at the 6th or move towards the 7th or 8th Pay Commission.

Whether Bengal wants a pay commission equal to the center may depend on who heads Monday's pay commission. Actually, the chairman of the new pay commission may be determined on Monday.

