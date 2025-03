The first reviews for Sikandar, Salman Khan's Eid 2025 blockbuster, are out! Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film showcases Khan in a powerful action-packed role, while Rashmika Mandanna delivers a standout performance as the female lead. Netizens are praising the gripping storyline and high-octane sequences, dubbing it 'mass cinema at its best.' Watch.