    Watch: Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song

    A video of a Mumbai cop playing Sandese Aate Hai tune on a flute is making rounds on social media and netizens are in love with it.

    Watch Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' song-tgy
    Mumbai, First Published May 11, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    The internet has become a great platform for people to showcase their talents. There are millions of videos that show people's extraordinary talent. With the help of the social media platform, it has become easier for people to become popular. One such video that is doing rounds on social media, is of a Mumbai cop who is playing the tune of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song from the 1997 movie ‘Border’ on his flute is making the internet delighted.

    In the video, a Mumbai police constable can be seen sitting on a chair on the sides of a road and plays the song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the 1997 famous movie Border. The soulful rendition is too good to miss out on. Take a look:

    The video was shared on a Twitter page named Wadala Matunga Sion Forum and has gathered more than 45K views from the date of being online. The over two-minute video has simply delighted the netizens and they loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user stated that the video just made his day, while another one stated that men in uniform also have emotions. Another user said that the cop showcased his talent through the sweetest form of Krishna’s flute, while another one said that the video showcases the other face of the Mumbai police.

    The song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ is from JP Dutta’s iconic film ‘Border’. The film stars Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod sang the song and the music was composed by Anu Malik.

