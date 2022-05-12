Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral

    A video of a threshing machine installed at a wedding event instead of an air conditioner is making rounds on social media and netizens can't stop hailing the brilliant idea.

    Watch Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 12, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    When it comes to jugaad, we Indians never disappoint the whole world. People with their amazing life hacks always amaze us. Some hacks can leave us surprised after watching it. There are tons of people, whose talents are gone unnoticed. But now with the help of social media platforms, most of them get the attention of the whole world with just a click. Now such a video is making rounds on social media and has taken the internet by storm.

    In the video, a threshing machine can be seen kept at the entrance of a tent at a wedding event. The machine can be seen working as an air conditioner and gives a cool breeze to the guests present at the wedding. The machine can be seen installed on a man-made water body. However, the guests seem to be enjoying the cool breeze and can be seen taking pictures in front of the machine. Take a look at the video:

    The video was shared by IPS officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle and the video has taken the internet by storm. Awanish stated that the thresher welcomes the guests with a cool breeze while sharing the video. He also added that the idea of a thresher being used instead of an air conditioner is simply awesome. The video has gathered around 2.5 lakh views and more than 13K likes in just two days of being online.

    Netizens were amazed to see the brilliant hack and loaded the comment section with amusing comments. A user stated it was a brilliant idea, while another one stated that India is famous for its desi jugaad. Another user was amazed to see a man-made water body attached to the machine that carries the moisture and cools the area more effectively.

    The threshing machine which is also known as a thresher is a farm equipment. The machine extracts the seeds from the stalks and husks of the grain. The machine performs it by stamping on the plant and forcing the seeds to fall out.

    ALSO READ: Watch: King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified

    ALSO READ: WATCH: MUMBAI COP'S SOULFUL RENDITION OF ‘SANDESE AATE HAI’ SONG

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' song-tgy

    Watch: Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song

    Watch King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch - gps

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

    Snakeskin found in food; officials shut down Kerala restaurant - gps

    Snakeskin found in food; officials shut down Kerala restaurant

    Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video-tgy

    Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Class 10th result will be out next week, schools to reopen from May 16 - adt

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Class 10th result will be out next week, schools to reopen from May 16

    football epl Did De Bruyne mimick Haaland's 'Zen' celebration in 4-goal burst against Wolves Man City star responds snt

    Did De Bruyne mimick Haaland's 'Zen' celebration in 4-goal burst? Man City star responds

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared Rajkot best performance district Check toppers list gcw

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Rajkot best performance district; Check toppers list

    Watch Tibet Airlines flight skids off runway catches fire minor injuries reported gcw

    Watch: Tibet Airlines' flight skids off runway, catches fire; minor injuries reported

    Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason RBA

    Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon