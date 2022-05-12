Watch: Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral

When it comes to jugaad, we Indians never disappoint the whole world. People with their amazing life hacks always amaze us. Some hacks can leave us surprised after watching it. There are tons of people, whose talents are gone unnoticed. But now with the help of social media platforms, most of them get the attention of the whole world with just a click. Now such a video is making rounds on social media and has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, a threshing machine can be seen kept at the entrance of a tent at a wedding event. The machine can be seen working as an air conditioner and gives a cool breeze to the guests present at the wedding. The machine can be seen installed on a man-made water body. However, the guests seem to be enjoying the cool breeze and can be seen taking pictures in front of the machine. Take a look at the video:

The video was shared by IPS officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle and the video has taken the internet by storm. Awanish stated that the thresher welcomes the guests with a cool breeze while sharing the video. He also added that the idea of a thresher being used instead of an air conditioner is simply awesome. The video has gathered around 2.5 lakh views and more than 13K likes in just two days of being online.

Netizens were amazed to see the brilliant hack and loaded the comment section with amusing comments. A user stated it was a brilliant idea, while another one stated that India is famous for its desi jugaad. Another user was amazed to see a man-made water body attached to the machine that carries the moisture and cools the area more effectively.

The threshing machine which is also known as a thresher is a farm equipment. The machine extracts the seeds from the stalks and husks of the grain. The machine performs it by stamping on the plant and forcing the seeds to fall out.

