Jio’s launches Rs 75 plan: UNLIMITED calls, data and SMS for 23 days!

Jio launches a new ₹75 recharge plan offering unlimited calling, data, and messages for Jio phone users. This plan provides 100 MB daily high-speed data plus an extra 200 MB, valid for 23 days.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

For many years, Mukesh Ambani's company Jio has been benefiting customers with cheap high-speed internet services. Although in the beginning, the recharge was so cheap that customers felt a different kind of relief.

Gradually, the price of that recharge has increased to sky-high levels. That's why Vi and BSNL often compete with Jio by bringing various cheap recharge plans.

However, Jio has once again brought an attractive offer to bring a smile to the faces of customers. Jio's name is shining at the very top among the country's telecom companies.

Jio's app has a collection of recharge plans of various prices. Among them, you will be surprised to hear about one plan.

In this new recharge plan, customers have the facility of unlimited calling, data, and messages. The validity of this plan is 23 days, and it costs only ₹75. Surprised, aren't you? But it's true.

Customers will get 100 MB of high-speed data per day along with an additional 200 MB of high-speed data. Data will continue at 64 kbps. However, this special offer is only applicable for Jio phone customers. If you have a Jio phone, enjoy this recharge.

