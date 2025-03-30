What is the CAT Exam? A guide for MBA aspirants

Career
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of India’s most competitive entrance exams. Let’s find out who conducts it and what this exam is for.
Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually for admission to MBA and PGDM programs in IIMs and other business schools in India.
The CAT exam is organized by one of the IIMs on a rotational basis. The exam is usually held in November or December.
To appear for the CAT exam, you need a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates). There is no age limit for taking the CAT exam.
The test is 2 hours long, with 40 minutes allotted per section, and follows a marking scheme of +3 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect ones (for MCQs).
CAT scores are used for admissions to 20 IIMs and other top business schools like DSE, SPJIMR, MDI Gurgaon, and IIT management programs.
The CAT registration process usually begins in August. The application fee is Rs 2,400 for General/OBC and Rs 1,200 for SC/ST/PwD categories.
