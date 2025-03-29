Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

A devastating earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck near Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025, leading to catastrophic destruction and loss of life. Eyewitness accounts reveal terrifying scenes as buildings shook violently, causing panic among residents. The military junta has made an unprecedented plea for international aid as the death toll rises and rescue efforts begin amidst ongoing civil unrest. This video captures the harrowing experiences of those affected and the urgent need for support in this crisis.