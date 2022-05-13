Watch duo birds walk on the surface of the water; watch the video

A human cannot walk on water, as we all know. According to physics, it is impossible. Several creatures, however, are capable of doing so. Yes, little organisms such as insects and spiders can walk on water, as can huge animals such as reptiles, birds, and even certain mammals.

A mesmerising video of two aquatic diving birds strolling on the water's surface has recently attracted the attention of netizens. Two gravity-defying western grebes can be seen tiptoeing elegantly on the water's surface before plunging and disappearing in the video. Also noticeable is the fact that the water is deeper than their feet.

Western grebes are members of the grebe family of water birds, which are widely distributed freshwater birds. The two birds appear to be ducks at first glance, but they are not. Divers dive into the water in search of fish or other sustenance. They may fly into the water or dive from the surface.

According to biologists, as part of a mating rite, this bird species sprints as far as 20 metres on the water for 7 seconds.

Glenna Clifton, an assistant professor at the University of Portland, and her colleagues studied such birds. The diving birds, they claim, keep afloat because to their quick stride rate of up to 20 steps per second and flat fleet that slaps the water's surface.

Twitter user Figen shared this video with the caption, "Love is such a thing... You can even walk on water!" After being shared online, the video has gathered over 185K views and 11JK likes. Social media users were amused after watching the video. A user wrote, "When u are in love you can walk on water also !!!!" Another person commented, "So loving to see many many,many times." Take a look.

