Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch duo birds walk on the surface of the water; watch the video

    A pair of swan-necked grebes gracefully walk and run on the water before sinking into the lake.
     

    Watch duo birds walk on the surface of the water; watch the video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 13, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    A human cannot walk on water, as we all know. According to physics, it is impossible. Several creatures, however, are capable of doing so. Yes, little organisms such as insects and spiders can walk on water, as can huge animals such as reptiles, birds, and even certain mammals.

    A mesmerising video of two aquatic diving birds strolling on the water's surface has recently attracted the attention of netizens. Two gravity-defying western grebes can be seen tiptoeing elegantly on the water's surface before plunging and disappearing in the video. Also noticeable is the fact that the water is deeper than their feet.

    Also Read: Brave man battles with a crocodile to catch fish; viral video

    Western grebes are members of the grebe family of water birds, which are widely distributed freshwater birds. The two birds appear to be ducks at first glance, but they are not. Divers dive into the water in search of fish or other sustenance. They may fly into the water or dive from the surface.

    According to biologists, as part of a mating rite, this bird species sprints as far as 20 metres on the water for 7 seconds.

    Glenna Clifton, an assistant professor at the University of Portland, and her colleagues studied such birds. The diving birds, they claim, keep afloat because to their quick stride rate of up to 20 steps per second and flat fleet that slaps the water's surface.

    Twitter user Figen shared this video with the caption, "Love is such a thing... You can even walk on water!" After being shared online, the video has gathered over 185K views and 11JK likes. Social media users were amused after watching the video. A user wrote, "When u are in love you can walk on water also !!!!" Another person commented, "So loving to see many many,many times." Take a look.

    Also Read: Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Passenger without flying ability lands aircraft after pilot faints; video goes viral - gps

    Passenger without flying ability lands aircraft after pilot faints; video goes viral

    Alia Bhatt with 'Land Kara De' fame Vipin Sahu, in a new chocolate ad; Don't miss to watch-tgy

    Alia Bhatt with 'Land Kara De' fame Vipin Sahu, in a new chocolate ad; Don't miss to watch

    Brave man battles with a crocodile to catch fish; viral video - gps

    Brave man battles with a crocodile to catch fish; viral video

    Watch Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted-tgy

    Watch: Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted

    Watch Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    40 day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away gcw

    40-day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

    Sunil Chhetri, Ivan Vukomanovic all-praise for Reliance Foundation Development League RFDL-ayh

    Sunil Chhetri, Ivan Vukomanovic all-praise for Reliance Foundation Development League

    Rashami Desai copies Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner hairdo; checkout TV actress HOT pictures RBA

    Rashami Desai copies Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner hairdo; checkout TV actress HOT pictures

    UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away Know all about him gcw

    UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; Know all about him

    KCET 2022: KEA extends application deadline to May 19, here's how to apply - adt

    KCET 2022: KEA extends application deadline to May 19, here's how to apply

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon