Woman dances in towel in front of India Gate amid Delhi's pollution crisis, internet dubs act shameful (WATCH)

Amid the grim backdrop of Delhi's severe air pollution crisis, a video of a woman dancing in a towel at India Gate has taken the internet by storm, sparking outrage and debate over public decency.

Amid the grim backdrop of Delhi's severe air pollution crisis, a video of a woman dancing in a towel at India Gate has taken the internet by storm, sparking outrage and debate over public decency. The viral clip shows the woman grooving to the iconic Bollywood song "Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye" from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, leaving many questioning the lengths to which individuals are going for social media fame.

The video, shared widely on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, has been met with criticism. One user wrote, “Our Delhi's India Gate must have seen such a scene for the first time when a woman is dancing there in a towel. All this is happening only for Instagram Reels to get Famous with their Chapri Reels. These people have crossed the limits to such an extent that they start anywhere. These Shameless girls do any type of reels in anywhere, they won't see it's public Area. What a Downfall."

Also read: Delhi pollution crisis: Govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain, urges PM Modi's intervention (WATCH)

Many netizens expressed their disapproval, calling the act "shameful" and "disrespectful," particularly in a revered public space like India Gate. Critics also highlighted the irony of such antics happening at a time when the capital is battling its worst air quality of the season.

Delhi's pollution woes deepen

The national capital faced yet another day of dangerously high air pollution levels on Tuesday, prompting the Delhi government to advocate for artificial rain as an immediate relief measure. It also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and lead an effective response to the crisis, which has severely disrupted daily life.

Although Delhi's air quality showed slight improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) decreasing to 460 from the previous day's 490, it remains in the "severe-plus" category.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the central government to convene an emergency meeting to address the situation and grant approval for the use of artificial rain over the city.

Delhi pollution crisis in numbers

Out of Delhi's 32 air monitoring stations, 23 recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 450 on Tuesday, falling within the "severe-plus" category.

The city's 24-hour average AQI, measured daily at 4 PM, stood at 460 on Tuesday, slightly down from Monday’s 494. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Monday's reading was the second-worst since AQI tracking began in 2015.

For reference, the AQI scale classifies air quality as follows: 0–50 is "good," 51–100 "satisfactory," 101–200 "moderate," 201–300 "poor," 301–400 "very poor," 401–450 "severe," and above 450 "severe-plus."

At 4 PM Tuesday, CPCB data identified PM2.5 as the dominant pollutant, with levels reaching 307. PM2.5 particles, measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller—about the width of a human hair—are hazardous as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, posing severe health risks.

Areas reporting AQI levels in the "severe-plus" range included Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka Sector 8, IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Mandir Marg, Mundka, Najafgarh, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Siri Fort, and Wazirpur.

In response to the severe air pollution, the Delhi government has directed all its hospitals to form specialist teams to address respiratory ailments caused by the deteriorating air quality, officials said. Hospitals have also been instructed to monitor and report daily outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) cases of respiratory issues, flagging any unusual spikes promptly.

According to the Centre's Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management, vehicular emissions accounted for approximately 16% of Delhi’s pollution on Tuesday. However, data on the contribution of stubble burning was not provided for the second consecutive day.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called on the central government to convene an emergency meeting to address the worsening air quality. "It is the moral responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene," Rai stated, criticizing the Centre for inaction on the Delhi government's requests to permit artificial rain in the capital.

Speaking at a press conference, Rai revealed that he has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav four times, seeking urgent clearances for cloud seeding to artificially induce rain and mitigate the escalating pollution crisis.

Meanwhile, the ban on construction activities under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has raised concerns among daily wage workers, who fear significant impacts on their livelihoods.

Also read: GRAP-4 imposed as Delhi faces season's worst pollution; Know what is banned

Netizens link public behaviour to pollution crisis

The towel-dance controversy has further fueled discussions about public accountability and priorities. “People are dancing in towels at India Gate while Delhi is choking. The lack of awareness and sensitivity is astonishing,” wrote a user on X.

Another added, "Why isn't anyone stopping her from making this Instagram reel."

A few users urged the Delhi police to take against the woman for this indecent act, especially when the city is grappling with severe pollution crisis.

As the video continues to circulate online, the debate highlights the growing tension between social media culture and civic responsibility, especially in times of crisis.

Latest Videos