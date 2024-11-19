AR Rahman, Saira Bhanu announce divorce after 29 years; read official statement

Saira Banu, the wife of famed music composer AR Rahman, has announced their separation after more than 29 years of marriage. This unexpected announcement has shocked both fans and the entertainment business.

AR Rahman and Siara Divorce: The Oscar-winning composer and his wife, Siara Rahman, are said to have split up after nearly three decades of marriage. Rahman and Saira married in Chennai in March 1995, three months after their initial encounter.

Rahman and his wife have three kids: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Vandana Shah and Associates issued an official statement confirming their separation.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. A R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” the statement read.



Rahman and Saira married in 1995. The couple had an arranged marriage. Rahman told Simi Garewal on her talk program that his mother had arranged his marriage. He said that he didn't have time to go locate a wife for himself, so he chose an arranged marriage.

