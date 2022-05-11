Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

    The Guinness World Records Instagram handle posted a video of an oversized ballpoint pen, made by Srinivasa and his team in 2011.

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published May 11, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    We all have heard a proverb which says that pen is mightier than sword. This video posted by Guinness Book of World Records on their Instagram page will force you to believe it. In the video, one can see a record-setting ballpoint pen, made by Hyderabad resident Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa and his team in 2011.

    The Guinness Book of World Records is a forum that identifies outstanding landmarks and unique talents which deserve recognition. Over the years, this platform showcasing such individuals to the global audience. One such video of oversized ballpoint pen made by Srinivasa and his team will leave you surprised.

    The video starts with a team of men carrying a huge pen and move it towards a large piece of paper to draw a picture. Going by the caption of the video, the mammoth of a ballpoint pen is at least 5.5 meters or 18 feet in length and weighs over 37.23 kilograms.  

    The Guinness World Records also described the ballpoint pen and said that it was engraved with scenes from Indian mythology and the brass exterior shell of the pen weighs nine kilograms. The caption also defined its functionality. According to which the pen dispenses ink at its tip during use by the rolling action of a small metal sphere. 

    After being shared online, the video collected over 770K views and 75K likes. The video prompted netizens to write diversed opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "The amount of work required for this is extraordinary." Another person commented, "Is this made for hulk." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

    Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India - adt

    Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India

    Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video-tgy

    Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video

    Monkeypox Know early symptoms how is it spread other details gcw

    Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    Largest white diamond ever The Rock to go up for auction on May 11 gcw

    Largest white diamond ever, 'The Rock', to go up for auction on May 11

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: 10 latest developments - adt

    Sri Lanka crisis: Ex-PM, family take shelter in naval base | 10 latest updates

    Recent Stories

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 launched From price to salient features know it all gcw

    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 launched; From price to salient features, know it all

    Kpop BTS Army is heartbroken because of V aka Kim Taehyung here is why drb

    BTS Army is heartbroken because of V aka Kim Taehyung; here's why

    Will AB de Villiers return to Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB for Indian Premier League IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds-ayh

    Will AB de Villiers return to RCB for IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds

    Story For Glory Dailyhunt Adani Media Initiatives search for the India's next big storytellers begins

    #StoryForGlory: Hunt for the India's next big storytellers begins

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon