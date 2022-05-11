Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

We all have heard a proverb which says that pen is mightier than sword. This video posted by Guinness Book of World Records on their Instagram page will force you to believe it. In the video, one can see a record-setting ballpoint pen, made by Hyderabad resident Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa and his team in 2011.

The Guinness Book of World Records is a forum that identifies outstanding landmarks and unique talents which deserve recognition. Over the years, this platform showcasing such individuals to the global audience. One such video of oversized ballpoint pen made by Srinivasa and his team will leave you surprised.

The video starts with a team of men carrying a huge pen and move it towards a large piece of paper to draw a picture. Going by the caption of the video, the mammoth of a ballpoint pen is at least 5.5 meters or 18 feet in length and weighs over 37.23 kilograms.

The Guinness World Records also described the ballpoint pen and said that it was engraved with scenes from Indian mythology and the brass exterior shell of the pen weighs nine kilograms. The caption also defined its functionality. According to which the pen dispenses ink at its tip during use by the rolling action of a small metal sphere.

After being shared online, the video collected over 770K views and 75K likes. The video prompted netizens to write diversed opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "The amount of work required for this is extraordinary." Another person commented, "Is this made for hulk." Watch the video.

