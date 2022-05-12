Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brave man battles with a crocodile to catch fish; viral video

    A fight between a man and a 13-foot long crocodile in the water is doing rounds on social media.

    Brave man battles with a crocodile to catch fish; viral video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 12, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    Social media is a treasure for weird content, especially videos. While some may delight you, many will give goosebumps for sure. One such video of a man fighting for a fish with a crocodile has gone viral.

    Instagram user 'nuffblokescotty' posted this video with the caption, "Catching a meter Barra is hard enough without having to fight a croc as well."  In the video, Scott Roscarel is fishing with a few other people in Cahills Crossing, Northern Territory. As the camera pans toward the left, one can notice a crocodile swimming. Moments later, it shows the crocodile moving towards the same fish that Scott was trying to catch. 

    Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

    However, Scott successfully catches a big metre Barra fish with his fishing rod.  On the other hand, the crocodile desperately chases the big barramundi and lands on the concrete. People around are heard screaming and guiding Scott to pull the fish closer to him. While he managed to do so, the crocodile followed behind him. 

    A woman tells him to allow the crocodile to have the fish and get away from it. However, he drags the heavy fish out of the water, and the crocodile gives up. The people gathered there, unable to believe that they had fooled a crocodile and caught the fish.

    After being shared online, the video has collected over 4884 views. Social media users were amazed to witness the spine-chilling moment. A user wrote, "OMG Scott and Wayne! Too close for comfort- please be more mindful." Another person commented, "You mad man! Glad he didn’t get ya! Good fish." Watch the video.

    Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted-tgy

    Watch: Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted

    Watch Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral

    Watch Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' song-tgy

    Watch: Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song

    Watch King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch - gps

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

    Recent Stories

    5 reasons why one should add coconut water in your diet gcw

    5 reasons why one should add coconut water in your diet

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Chennai Super Kings fights for survival against Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Chennai fights for survival

    IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

    IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

    RRR reaches Telangana Intermediate Exam question on Jr NTR s role goes viral gcw

    'RRR' makes cut in Telangana exam paper, a question on Jr NTR is viral

    Watch Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted-tgy

    Watch: Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon