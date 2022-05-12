Brave man battles with a crocodile to catch fish; viral video

Social media is a treasure for weird content, especially videos. While some may delight you, many will give goosebumps for sure. One such video of a man fighting for a fish with a crocodile has gone viral.

Instagram user 'nuffblokescotty' posted this video with the caption, "Catching a meter Barra is hard enough without having to fight a croc as well." In the video, Scott Roscarel is fishing with a few other people in Cahills Crossing, Northern Territory. As the camera pans toward the left, one can notice a crocodile swimming. Moments later, it shows the crocodile moving towards the same fish that Scott was trying to catch.

However, Scott successfully catches a big metre Barra fish with his fishing rod. On the other hand, the crocodile desperately chases the big barramundi and lands on the concrete. People around are heard screaming and guiding Scott to pull the fish closer to him. While he managed to do so, the crocodile followed behind him.

A woman tells him to allow the crocodile to have the fish and get away from it. However, he drags the heavy fish out of the water, and the crocodile gives up. The people gathered there, unable to believe that they had fooled a crocodile and caught the fish.

After being shared online, the video has collected over 4884 views. Social media users were amazed to witness the spine-chilling moment. A user wrote, "OMG Scott and Wayne! Too close for comfort- please be more mindful." Another person commented, "You mad man! Glad he didn’t get ya! Good fish." Watch the video.

