C3.ai Rockets To 5-Month Highs As Microsoft Strengthens AI Partnership: Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

Under the expanded partnership, all C3 AI applications, including C3 Generative AI, will be made available on the Microsoft Commercial Cloud Portal, streamlining access for enterprises.

First Published Nov 19, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. ($AI) soared over 15% on Tuesday, reaching levels last seen in mid-June, after announcing a deepened partnership with Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) at the latter’s Ignite event.

The two companies unveiled a strategic alliance to advance Enterprise AI adoption on Microsoft Azure, marking a significant enhancement of their collaboration. 

The partnership integrates C3 AI’s suite of Enterprise AI applications, including C3 Generative AI, with Azure’s capabilities, offering solutions across various domains such as energy management, supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance and ESG goal tracking.

Under the expanded partnership, all C3 AI applications, including C3 Generative AI, will be made available on the Microsoft Commercial Cloud Portal, streamlining access for enterprises.

Microsoft also becomes the primary cloud provider for C3 AI’s offerings, while C3 AI is positioned as a preferred AI application provider for Azure customers.

High-profile clients like Shell and Dow, in prepared remarks, lauded the collaboration for enabling significant advancements in predictive maintenance and sustainability initiatives.

Screenshot 2024-11-19 at 10.10.21 AM.png AI sentiment and message volume on Nov 19 as of 10:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for C3.ai surged to ‘extremely bullish,’ placing the ticker among the top five trending symbols by 10 am ET.

C3.ai’s retail following on Stocktwits has risen by over 7% in the past year, with message volume soaring 1,800% in the past three months alone.

The company has been leveraging the growing interest in generative artificial intelligence among corporate customers by introducing AI-driven products.

In September, C3.ai missed fiscal first-quarter estimates but reported closing 17 generative AI pilot projects with major corporations and government entities in the quarter ending July 31. 

C3.ai has gained just over 6% year-to-date, underperforming major indices, but recent developments signal potential momentum ahead of its second-quarter earnings report in December.

