MP resident gets Rs 3,419 crore electricity bill for a month, hospitalised

In one month, power was spent for Rs. 3,419 crores! When the owner of the house saw the electrical bill, he became unwell. The old man has been admitted to the hospital, according to his relatives. This is a Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, incident. Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Gwalior's Shiv Vihar Colony, was taken aback when her power bill arrived in July. Electricity worth Rs 3,419 crores has been utilised. Everyone in the family read the bill several times to determine whether or not there was a mistake.

Since then, Priyanka's father-in-law has been unwell and is in the hospital. Sanjeev, Priyanka's husband, attributes his father's sickness to an incorrect power bill. As this word spreads, the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Power Distribution Company (MPMKVVC) has been under fire.

Sanjeev Kankane, Priyanka Gupta's husband, said his father became unwell after seeing the large amount on the July power bill for residential consumption. According to him, the bill was cross-verified through the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (MPMKVVC) site. According to Sanjeev Kankane, the bill was eventually adjusted by the state electricity utility.

The power department was quickly told that a major error had been committed. They alleged that the fault was caused by a worker. A new bill was quickly developed. Priyanka's electrical cost is shown as Rs 1,300 on the latest bill.

Nitin Manglik, General Manager of the Electricity Transport Authority, stated that this occurrence occurred owing to an employee's error. They sincerely apologised. "An employee entered the consumer number into the programme instead of the units consumed, resulting in a greater charge. The electricity customer has received a revised bill for Rs 1,300," he stated.

The mistake has been corrected, according to MP Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar. He stated that action will be done against the employee in question.

(With PTI inputs)