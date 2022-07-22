Watch: Mesmerising view of Goa’s Dudhsagar Falls will leave you stunned

A gorgeous video of Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa has emerged on social media. The picturesque beauty of the waterfall captured the attention of the netizens.

The constant rain and floods have created havoc in several parts of the country. The water level of major rivers was beyond the danger mark and was threatening after persistent rain in many regions. Several areas were submerged, and many landslides and floods were reported in various states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in many places.

With such extreme weather conditions, there is no need to mention that the monsoon is brutal this year. However, we can acknowledge the waterfalls and forests are looking more vibrant than ever. One such video illustrating the scenic beauty of Goa's Dudhsagar waterfall has gone viral and grabbed the netizen's attention.

Twitter user Ankita shared the video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Some journeys are just like dreams ! The spectacular Dudhsagar Falls, Goa, Bharat."

In the video, a train can be seen moving on a bridge next to the Dudhsagar Falls, which is located approximately 60 km from Panaji. The scenic beauty is mesmerising and feels like a dream. After watching the video, one must feel highly jealous of the train passengers who got a chance to witness a breathtaking view in close-up. In the background of the video, Kun Faya Kun song from Ranbir Kapoor's movie Rockstar has also been heard.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 776K views and 38K likes. Social media users were fascinated by the panoramic beauty of the waterfall. Take a look.

