Viral Video: Octopus steals GoPro camera from Australian diver in playful encounter (WATCH)

A captivating viral video has emerged showing an octopus stealing a GoPro camera from an Australian diver, much to the delight of social media users. The incident took place in Boderee National Park, off the coast of New South Wales, where 15-year-old Jesse Loffel was snorkeling in Jervis Bay.

While filming the octopus from a safe distance, the creature unexpectedly snatched the camera, sparking a playful tug of war. Eventually, Jesse sought the help of underwater photographer Maree Clout, who, alongside her friend Pary Vlandis, located the octopus still clinging tightly to the camera. After a brief struggle, they managed to retrieve the GoPro, despite the octopus's reluctance to let go.

"It slowly reached out a tentacle and grabbed the selfie stick, pulling the camera in. A tug of war ensued and the octopus won,'' the teen's mother Karen Johnson told Yahoo News Australia.

“I had all sorts of dilemmas go through my mind,” she explained. “I asked him what was wrong and his reply was ‘An octopus took my camera'.”

“He really didn't want to let it go, so I had no choice but to lift the GoPro up with it on it. Man, he was heavy,” she added.

