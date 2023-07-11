Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one?

Discover the valuable 2 pence coin from 1983 with the "NEW PENCE" inscription that could be worth up to 800 pounds, or even up to 1,000 pounds, according to coin experts.

A coin expert has revealed that a rare 2 pence coin from 1983, featuring the words "new pence" on the reverse, could be worth up to 800 pounds, and potentially even up to 1,000 pounds. The Tiktok account @thecoinccollectoruk highlighted the significance of 2 pence coins with the issue date 1983, specifically those with the words "new pence" on the reverse. Between 1971 and 1981, all 2 pence coins struck by the Royal Mint included the words "NEW PENCE" on the reverse. However, from 1982 onwards, the wording was changed to "TWO PENCE".

In 1983, a small number of 2 pence coins were mistakenly struck with the wording "NEW PENCE" on the reverse, making them rare and valuable. These coins were produced with a higher quality than standard circulating coins, having a brilliant uncirculated quality.

These coins, according to the Royal Mint, were "produced to a brilliant uncirculated quality" that was higher than the typical requirement for other 2 pence pieces in circulation. This implies that they shouldn't have the dings or flaws that circulation coins have.

The exact number of these error coins is unknown, but they are considered highly sought after by collectors. The Coin Hunter website estimates that most 1983 "NEW PENCE" 2 pence coins could sell for around 800 pounds, while those part of a special set could reach up to 1,000 pounds.

In May, a coin set including the 1983 "NEW PENCE" 2 pence coin went for 999 pounds on eBay.

While most of these coins were likely sold to collectors as part of special sets at the time, there is a possibility that they could accidentally enter circulation and be found by the public.

Experts at Coin Hunter also share a warning for collectors looking to get their hands on this specific coin. Collectors should be cautious when purchasing the 1983 2 pence coin, as there are online sellers claiming to sell them but actually offering 2 pence coins from 1971-1981, which are not as valuable. The 1971 2 pence coin is the most common 2 pence coin issued, with 1.5 billion coins struck.