Saudi Arabia to construct 'Sideway Skyscraper’ in Neom desert for $1 trillion: Report

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to rumours, disclosed his intentions for this massive structure in January 2021. The goal of the construction was for Saudi Arabia to have its own "pyramids" along the lines of Egypt's pyramids.

Saudi Arabia intends to construct a 'Sideway Skyscraper' at a cost of 800 billion pounds (Rs 766 billion). This structure will be around 120 kilometres long, with a capacity of 50 lakh people. Because mirrors would be utilised in its construction, this project has been called 'Mirror Line.' The skyscrapers are expected to be higher than the Empire State Building.

The project will take 50 years to complete and will consist of two 1,600-foot-tall structures parallel to one other in the desert. These would be so long that engineers would require struts to account for the Earth's curvature, and each would have their own high-speed train line.

The two structures will be linked by walkways, and a high-speed rail will run beneath them. The project will also accommodate five million people, who will be able to move from end to end in less than 20 minutes. It would also feature kilometres of greenery, residences, and farms from which to feed 50 lakh people. Residents will be required to subscribe to the building for three meals each day. Prince MBS stated that the structure will be carbon neutral and would include its own stadium 1,000 feet above earth.

According to the designs, the eight-sided structures would span from the Gulf of Aqaba to a mountain resort, with a suspended sports complex, a marina to park yachts, and a complex that will house the Saudi government. The idea intends to feed its people with vertical farming incorporated into the buildings.

Residents would be delighted by a sports arena 300m above ground and will have access to a marina where they may berth their boats under an arch between the two buildings. Planners are concerned about the project's expense and if people will be willing to live in a tight place during the epidemic. The project is being created in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk area, where the Al-Howeitat clan has lived for decades.

