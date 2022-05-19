Man celebrates 95th birthday on flight with co-passengers; video goes viral

The internet, with its impressive and feel-good videos, can leave us delighted always. We can stay online for hours watching such videos. The delightful videos are always one among the best that people love to watch. Now such an adorable video of passengers on a flight singing happy birthday to a man's 95th birthday is going viral over the internet, and netizens heart it.

Birthdays can always be special for everyone. This is that day when our friends and families give us extra care and love and make us feel extra special. But the day becomes more delightful when a few unknown people join in to make us feel happier. Now one such adorable moment was experienced by a 95-year-old man named Jack McCarthy during his flight journey.

In the video, a flight attendant from Southwest Airlines can be seen announcing a birthday wish to a man on board named Jack McCarthy. She even urges the co-passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate the birthday candles. The entire passengers even join in singing happy birthday to Jack. Take a look:

The lovable video was shared on a Twitter page named Good News Movement and has been loved by the internet. The video was also captioned, which says that Jack's daughter asked Southwest Airlines to make a simple wish to Jack on his 95th birthday. She added that the flight attendants asked the entire passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate the birthday candles. They even asked the entire passengers to wish Jack on his birthday.

However, the video has gone viral and gathered more than 64K views from the date of being online. The video delighted the netizens, and they loaded the comment section with heartfelt comments. A user stated that the video is so beautiful, while another expressed that he loved seeing when people join together for such things. Many people expressed their love and affection through love and heart emojis.

