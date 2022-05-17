Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This video of evolution of humanoid robots will leave you amazed

    A video showing the evolution of humanoid robots in the past decades is making rounds on social media, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it.

    Bengaluru, First Published May 17, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    We always come across with incredible videos of humanoid robots that often leave the viewers jaw-dropped. They have evolved so much in the past few decades that they can now handle various works that humans used to carry out in the past. From lifting heavy objects to dancing, they consistently impress us. We have no doubt that humanoid robots will be the future.

    We are all aware of Boston Dynamics' robots Spot, Atlas and Stretch. Now a video showing the evolution of humanoid robots in the past decades is going viral over the internet, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it. The video shows the evolution of humanoid robots from the year 2009 to 2020.

    In the video, a robot can be seen walking, and a man can be seen testing its stability by pushing the robot. The robot manages not to fall but takes a few seconds to walk back normally. But by 2011, the robot successfully passed the stability test and walked more firmly. By 2013 the robot manages to walk on unparallel surfaces with ease. By 2016 the robot had evolved more and started to walk more firmly and even open a closed door with its hand. In 2016 the robot also showcased its ability to get up from the floor using both hands and knees.

    In 2017 the robot managed to take jumps with both legs on various cubes placed at different heights. It also puts out an incredible summersault after certain jumps. But by 2018, the robot runs and jumps just like human beings, which will surely leave you impressed. In 2019, the robot performed rolls and twists like a professional human stuntman. Finally, by 2020, the robots will just blow our minds by showing off their incredible and eye-popping dance moves. Take a look at the fantastic video:

    The video was shared on Reddit and has gathered around 114K upvotes from the date of being online. Netizens were amazed to see the evolution of the robots and loaded the comment section with praises and applauds. A user stated that the video is just wow, while another one said the video is so cool to watch. Many users praised Boston Dynamics for its fantastic development and hard work.

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
