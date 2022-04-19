Baby hyenas approach a lion feasting on its prey; here’s what happened next

A terrifying video shows two baby hyenas arriving near a lion while it was consuming its prey. However, the hyena cubs overcame their fear and ran out of the place.

The animal world is pretty exciting, and regularly, crazy and funny videos of these beautiful creatures, form ripples on the Internet. One such video captured netizens' attention. The footage shows the horrifying moment between two baby hyenas coming face to face with a lion, eating its kill.

Yes, In the video, two baby hyenas arrive near a lion while the latter is eating its prey. Unaware of the lion’s presence, the hyena cubs reached the spot. Initially, the baby hyenas exhibit no fear as they play around the lion. The hyena babies were so close that the lion could have easily attacked them. Fortunately, the lion allows them to go without doing any harm. The hyena cubs walked backfoot and went away as the lion stared at them.

Because of its power and strength, the lion is named the jungle king. All other animals are scared to go near a lion. Also, when a lion roars, the animals in the forest run for their life.

An Instagram page called 'wildlife animal' posted this video and captioned it, “If looks could kill.” After being shared online, the video has received over 169K likes and hundreds of comments. Social media users relate the circumstances to their personal life. A user wrote, "I.. uh.. I am so sorry to b..bother you, my king." Another commented, "One more step and you are next!!" Take a look.

Also Read: People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch

Also Read: Watch: Naughty Turtle troubles a huge Lion while drinking water