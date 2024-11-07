Lifestyle

Perfect for wedding parties

Samantha Prabhu's Saree Collection

Style your saree like Samantha. Her saree choices offer affordable elegance.

Ivory Saree Design

Light colors are trending. Young women can take inspiration from this saree, paired with a golden blouse and minimal jewelry.

Simple Printed Saree

Get a similar printed saree for under 1000 rupees. Accessorize with oxidized jewelry and a stylish hairstyle.

Designer Black Saree

Samantha's black saree is perfect for parties. She pairs it with a white Banarasi blouse and belt. A sleeveless blouse would also work.

Fancy Silk Saree

A woman's fashion is incomplete without a silk saree. This silk saree with zari work is a perfect choice.

Red Banarasi Saree

Banarasi sarees are always special. Available for 1500-2000 rupees, pair them with pearls and simple jewelry.

Golden Saree Design

A golden saree is suitable for parties. Pair it with a contrasting blouse and minimal jewelry.

