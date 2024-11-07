Lifestyle
Style your saree like Samantha. Her saree choices offer affordable elegance.
Light colors are trending. Young women can take inspiration from this saree, paired with a golden blouse and minimal jewelry.
Get a similar printed saree for under 1000 rupees. Accessorize with oxidized jewelry and a stylish hairstyle.
Samantha's black saree is perfect for parties. She pairs it with a white Banarasi blouse and belt. A sleeveless blouse would also work.
A woman's fashion is incomplete without a silk saree. This silk saree with zari work is a perfect choice.
Banarasi sarees are always special. Available for 1500-2000 rupees, pair them with pearls and simple jewelry.
A golden saree is suitable for parties. Pair it with a contrasting blouse and minimal jewelry.