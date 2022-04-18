Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch

    A video shows how a drone is being used to hook a fish from a pond amidst lockdown Shanghai, China.
     

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    Amid the fresh wave of Covid-19 in China, the government has levied strict lockdown in several cities including Shanghai which has turned out to be the centre for spread of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan in 2020. According to the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, the omicron variant has surged through the population. 

    In order to stop the spread of the virus, stringent restrictions have been levied in Shanghai which has resulted in getting food supplies difficult in the city, further leading to heavy shortages. The situation is so grim that several people have claimed they had to do without food or basic necessities during these challenging times.

    Amidst these tough ties, a video has surfaced online that shows a man using technology to its best to collect food, without having to break any lockdown norm. A viral video shows resident fishing from his window. Twitter user Rodrigo Zeidan shared this video with the caption, "Grocery shopping in Shanghai, 2022 edition."

    In the video, a multi-rotor drone is utilised as fishing gear for a hungry citizen in a high-rise building. The drone’s reflection is quite visible on the water surface. The drone has bait attached to it to attract the fish. One can also see a fish follows it across the pool and gets hooked to the string. 

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 338K views and 5151 likes. Netizens like the creative invention used to catch the fish. A user wrote, "It is that easy. You can do it in the wild as well. With a drone it's easy to spot fishes in lakes and rivers... Just enter drone fishing on YouTube .." Another commented, "Well, just learned that each of this fish worth thousands USD." Watch the video.

