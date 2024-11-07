Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's son illegitimate? Stepdaughter's claims

Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of the popular TV show Anupamaa, is currently in the limelight. Her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, has made several serious allegations against her.
Esha Verma has accused Rupali Ganguly of having an extramarital affair with her father, Ashwin, and even stealing her mother's jewelry.
Esha Verma revealed that she and her mother suffered a lot because of Rupali Ganguly. Her father left them because of Ganguly.
In a recent interview with Times Now, Esha Verma stated that Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma's son, Rudransh, is illegitimate. She said Ganguly was pregnant before marriage.
Esha Verma said in the interview, "They say Rupali Ganguly's son was born prematurely, but it's a lie. They married in February and she gave birth in August. I have proof."
Esha Verma said, "Rupali Ganguly used to come to our house in New Jersey. She would stay in my parents' bedroom and even misbehaved with my mother."
"When we used to come to Mumbai to visit my grandparents, Rupali Ganguly would come home and threaten me and my mother. She even claimed that I am not my father's daughter."