Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's son illegitimate? Stepdaughter's claims

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter

Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of the popular TV show Anupamaa, is currently in the limelight. Her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, has made several serious allegations against her.

Theft allegations against Rupali Ganguly

Esha Verma has accused Rupali Ganguly of having an extramarital affair with her father, Ashwin, and even stealing her mother's jewelry.

My mother and I suffered a lot - Esha Verma

Esha Verma revealed that she and her mother suffered a lot because of Rupali Ganguly. Her father left them because of Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly's son is illegitimate

In a recent interview with Times Now, Esha Verma stated that Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma's son, Rudransh, is illegitimate. She said Ganguly was pregnant before marriage.

I have proof - Esha Verma

Esha Verma said in the interview, "They say Rupali Ganguly's son was born prematurely, but it's a lie. They married in February and she gave birth in August. I have proof."

Esha Verma's shocking revelation

Esha Verma said, "Rupali Ganguly used to come to our house in New Jersey. She would stay in my parents' bedroom and even misbehaved with my mother."

Threats to me and my mother - Esha Verma

"When we used to come to Mumbai to visit my grandparents, Rupali Ganguly would come home and threaten me and my mother. She even claimed that I am not my father's daughter."

