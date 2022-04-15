Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Naughty Turtle troubles a huge Lion while drinking water

    A hilarious video of a turtle trying to disturb a lion while quenching its thirst has gone viral.
     

    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    We have been taught since childhood that the lion is the ruler of the wild. Have you ever seen a turtle taunt a lion? A humorous video of a turtle annoying a lion has gone viral on social media. Finest of World, an Instagram user, shared this video to their account with the message, "Get off my pond."

    A lion can be seen peacefully sitting on a riverbank and drinking water in the video. Suddenly, a turtle pops out of the river and disturbs the lion. The thirsty lion gets surprised and shifts its place to drink water. However, the turtle again paddled near the lion’s mouth and annoyed him.  

    The turtle acted as if it wanted to feed itself to the lion. The turtle continues to harass the lion in the video. The lion, on the other hand, continues to go away.

    It appears that the jungle king was not in the mood to hunt. On a hot summer day, the thirsty lion just wanted a long drink of water. The video has received over 485K likes after being posted online.

    Social media users found this video hilarious and bombarded the comments section with jokes about the bold and courageous turtle. A user wrote, "the turtle was like "can u eat me please, i'm tired of living.. hello sir??" Another commented, "I think the turtle was trying to flirt with the lion, change my mind." Take a look.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
