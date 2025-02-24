Trump Says Germans Tired of 'No Common-Sense Agenda' as Conservatives Oust Olaf Scholz

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 24, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Germany's conservative alliance has emerged victorious in the national election, paving the way for Friedrich Merz to become the next German chancellor, as per recent exit polls. This grand win signifies a substantial shift in Germany's political landscape, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) making historic gains and securing second place. US President Donald Trump hailed Feb 23 as a 'great day for Germany', taking on Truth Social Donald Trump criticized the previous chancellor Olaf Scholz government for his ‘no common sense agenda’ and said that people of Germany got tired of it. WATCH.

