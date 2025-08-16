Putin Backs Trump's Assertion, Says Ukraine War Wouldn't Have Happened if Trump Was Prez in 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin openly supports Donald Trump’s assertion that the Ukraine war would not have happened if Trump had been president in 2022. During their high-profile summit in Alaska, Putin slammed his 'previous American colleague,' highlighting that he directly warned Biden not to escalate tensions leading to military conflict.
