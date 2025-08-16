MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Putin Backs Trump's Assertion, Says Ukraine War Wouldn't Have Happened if Trump Was Prez in 2022

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 16 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Share this Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin openly supports Donald Trump’s assertion that the Ukraine war would not have happened if Trump had been president in 2022. During their high-profile summit in Alaska, Putin slammed his 'previous American colleague,' highlighting that he directly warned Biden not to escalate tensions leading to military conflict.

Related Video

Putin Backs Trump's Assertion, Says Ukraine War Wouldn't Have Happened if Trump Was Prez in 2022
Now Playing
Putin Backs Trump's Assertion, Says Ukraine War Wouldn't Have Happened if Trump Was Prez in 2022
Fury In Alaska Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet Without Zelenskyy
Now Playing
Fury In Alaska Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet Without Zelenskyy
Washington Protests Police Checkpoint Amid Trump’s DC Crime Crackdown
Now Playing
Washington Protests Police Checkpoint Amid Trump’s DC Crime Crackdown
US Aid to Pakistan Soars After Asim Munir's Nuclear Warning
Now Playing
US Aid to Pakistan Soars After Asim Munir's Nuclear Warning
DC Mayor SLAMS Trump’s Police Takeover, Calls it 'Unsettling & Unprecedented!'
Now Playing
DC Mayor SLAMS Trump’s Police Takeover, Calls it 'Unsettling & Unprecedented!'
Alaska Braces for ‘Historic’ Trump-Putin Meeting
Now Playing
Alaska Braces for ‘Historic’ Trump-Putin Meeting
Trump Declares DC ‘Public Safety Emergency’, Gives Police ‘Free Hand’
Now Playing
Trump Declares DC ‘Public Safety Emergency’, Gives Police ‘Free Hand’
'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In Suit': Ex-Pentagon Official SLAMS Pakistan's Nuclear Threat
Now Playing
'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In Suit': Ex-Pentagon Official SLAMS Pakistan's Nuclear Threat
Modi, Brazilian President Hold Talks To Boost Trade Ties Amid Tariff Row
Now Playing
Modi, Brazilian President Hold Talks To Boost Trade Ties Amid Tariff Row
After India, UK's F-35B Makes Emergency Landing in Japan
Now Playing
After India, UK's F-35B Makes Emergency Landing in Japan

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Heats Up: Shocking CLASH Between Gizele and Anumol
03:53
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Heats Up: Shocking CLASH Between Gizele and Anumol
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Guess Who is Going OUT This Week? Gizele & Anumol Lead But...
03:16
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Guess Who is Going OUT This Week? Gizele & Anumol Lead But...
Sharib Hashmi & Arnab Chatterjee on Table For Two: Family Man 3 to Murderbaad | Trailer
01:21
Now Playing
Sharib Hashmi & Arnab Chatterjee on Table For Two: Family Man 3 to Murderbaad | Trailer
Trump Praises Sylvester Stallone As ‘Phenomenal’ At Kennedy Center Honors
05:05
Now Playing
Trump Praises Sylvester Stallone As ‘Phenomenal’ At Kennedy Center Honors

News

North East Pulse | Anching Park: Manipur’s Untouched Paradise, Nature & Serenity Near Imphal
03:02
Now Playing
North East Pulse | Anching Park: Manipur’s Untouched Paradise, Nature & Serenity Near Imphal
Putin Backs Trump's Assertion, Says Ukraine War Wouldn't Have Happened if Trump Was Prez in 2022
03:45
Now Playing
Putin Backs Trump's Assertion, Says Ukraine War Wouldn't Have Happened if Trump Was Prez in 2022
Fury In Alaska Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet Without Zelenskyy
05:26
Now Playing
Fury In Alaska Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet Without Zelenskyy

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?