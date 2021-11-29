Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

Following the state government's measures to contain the spread on Covid-19 and the Omicron variant scare in India, the Karnataka state has put border districts in Karnataka-Kerala and Karnataka-Maharashtra on extra vigil and ordered the officials to screen passengers' entry.

As a result, the Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanaga and Dakshina district that share borders with Kerala and Belagavi district bordering Karnataka and Maharashtra is put on high alert. In a video, one can see how Makutta checkpoint in Kodagu is put on high alert.

A North West Karnataka State Road Transport bus was sent back as it had passengers coming from Maharashtra's Sangli who failed to show the latest RT-PCR report.

No lockdown: Health minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar said one should not give importance to rumours as the state has no plans for any fresh lockdown in December. He also clarified to reporters that so far no confirmed case of Omicron has been reported and one passenger from South Africa aged 63 tested positive for Covid and is isolated and his samples have been sent to ICMR for genome sequence. Sudhakar said the patient showed variation and hence samples were sent to ICMR.

9 medical students tested positive in Chamarajanagar

After 306 medical students tested positive in SDM college in Dharwad, now reports of 9 students testing positive for Covid has come to light from Chamarajnagar district. Students have been isolated, quarantined and are being treated.