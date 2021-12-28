  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Dec 28, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

    Game 41 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a nail-biter between NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC). Playing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa), the two teams played a competitive 3-3 draw, as Mumbai retained its top spot. In the meantime, club head coach Des Buckingham is impressed with his boys' attacking approach.

    However, Buckingham has clarified that while attacking, its defence is being left vulnerable and wants MCFC to make sure that it is defensively set up before pursuing any attacking attempt. While he urged his side to play aggressive football and risk some attacks, he wanted to ensure that the defence was left uncompromised. He swore that he is not a fan of giving away easy chances to the opponents.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42) - NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    "It was our first draw, and I thought we controlled the game for large periods. But, what they did was they hit us on the transitional moments. I feel the first goal was at least five yards off-side. And then, we need to defend better for the second two. So yes, we want to play a certain way, and they have demands both physically and otherwise," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

