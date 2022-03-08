ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

Game 110 of 2021-22 ISL saw ATK Mohun Bagan suffering a narrow 0-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. Juan Ferrando feels that it's time for ATMB to focus on the semis.

It turned out to be a hard-fought encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Game 110 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday, ATKMB lost 0-1, thus failing to win the League Winners Shield. Meanwhile, club head coach Juan Ferrando has shifted his focus to the semis.

After the defeat, Ferrando admitted that it is not easy to cope with a defeat right before the two semis matches. He also confessed that ATKMB did everything it could to win by a margin of 2-0 but came up short. He also gave his whole-hearted applause and credit to JFC that played a perfect season to clinch the League Winners Shield.

"I need one-two hours, and I'll take a shower. But yes, then we need to be ready for the next game, the semi-final. Of course, after this defeat, we are not feeling good as a team. But tomorrow is a new day as a head coach. I need to push the players and the coaching staff and get them ready for Saturday's match," Ferrando said during the post-match press conference.