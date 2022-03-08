Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Game 110 of 2021-22 ISL saw ATK Mohun Bagan suffering a narrow 0-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. Juan Ferrando feels that it's time for ATMB to focus on the semis.

    Mar 8, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    It turned out to be a hard-fought encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Game 110 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday, ATKMB lost 0-1, thus failing to win the League Winners Shield. Meanwhile, club head coach Juan Ferrando has shifted his focus to the semis.

    After the defeat, Ferrando admitted that it is not easy to cope with a defeat right before the two semis matches. He also confessed that ATKMB did everything it could to win by a margin of 2-0 but came up short. He also gave his whole-hearted applause and credit to JFC that played a perfect season to clinch the League Winners Shield.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 110) - JFC CLINCHES SHIELD AGAINST ATKMB

    "I need one-two hours, and I'll take a shower. But yes, then we need to be ready for the next game, the semi-final. Of course, after this defeat, we are not feeling good as a team. But tomorrow is a new day as a head coach. I need to push the players and the coaching staff and get them ready for Saturday's match," Ferrando said during the post-match press conference.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Walked 24 kms Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp gcw

    'Walked 24 kms...' Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army
    Defence

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He
    India News

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Walked 24 kms Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp gcw
    India News

    'Walked 24 kms...' Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp