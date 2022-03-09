Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Jamshedpur FC has won the League Shield in the ISL 2021-22. Daniel Chima Chukwu has revealed he kept pushing and never gave up to reach here with JFC.

    Mar 9, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    It was a phenomenal performance by Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) that saw the side winning the League Shield. It is the first time that JFC has done the same. Club striker Daniel Chima Chukwu has revealed that he kept pushing himself and never gave up to reach where he is with the side right now.

    After the win on Monday, Chukwu said that while it was tough for him to get going initially, he got hold of things, leading to him attaining success in the ISL and with JFC as he has had right now. He also advised that one should not give up while at a low point, as it takes one good moment to rise to the top. He also sailed club head coach Owen Coyle for getting him motivated.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 110) - JFC CLINCHES SHIELD AGAINST ATKMB

    "It is all about the good connection and friendship and well. We try to talk to each other about how you'd enjoy playing, and if you get an understanding, you are good to go. And, with him (Ritwik), it is elementary because he is a very cool guy. We play like we're having fun almost every day. It is easier to communicate with him and know what he wants, and he knows what I want, so it is a good feeling. I am sure he will go far with the way he is playing," Chukwu was quoted as saying post match.

